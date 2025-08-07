Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): At least 70 civilians have been rescued as rescue and relief operations continue on a war footing in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, following flash floods and landslides near Harshil and Dharali.

According to the official, three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the Civil Administration.

The Indian Army reported that one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight Jawans are currently unaccounted for. As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, nine Army personnel and three civilians were airlifted to Dehradun. Additionally, three critically injured civilians were transported by ambulance to AIIMS Rishikesh, while eight others have been admitted to the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. Two bodies have also been recovered, the Indian Army confirmed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas in Dharali to take stock of the situation. Senior Army officials, including the Army Commander of Central Command and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Bharat Area, are present on the ground to supervise rescue operations. The Chief of Staff, Central Command, is closely coordinating with the Central Air Command to ensure seamless helicopter missions.

The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are also assisting nearly 180-200 tourists stranded in Gangotri, providing them with food, shelter, and medical care.

The statement has outlined an action plan for the next 24 to 48 hours, which includes the airlifting of para troops and medical teams to Harsil using Chinook helicopters. NDRF personnel and medics are set to be inducted into Nelong by Mi-17 helicopters, with plans to evacuate tourists from Nelong helipad during return sorties. Efforts are also being made to reopen road access between Uttarkashi and Tekla.

The Uttarakhand government, in a statement to ANI, said all concerned agencies, including the Army, ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police, are working round-the-clock to ensure timely evacuations and relief.By 10 AM today, 61 people had been airlifted to ITBP's Matli base camp. Authorities have made necessary arrangements to facilitate their return to their respective destinations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Matli Helipad in Uttarkashi district, where he met individuals airlifted from the flood-affected Dharali village.

The evacuees were rescued as part of a coordinated multi-agency operation involving the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities.

The Chief Minister interacted with those brought to safety and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government. He also spoke with personnel from the administration, NDRF, and SDRF teams preparing for further rescue missions in the region. (ANI)

