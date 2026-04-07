Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Crime & Law and Order) V Murugesa on Tuesday chaired a video conference at the Police Headquarters auditorium with Inspectors General of Police from Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, along with all Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police from the districts.

The meeting involved a detailed review of ongoing police verification processes, the 'Gaura Shakti Module' for women's safety, and actions being taken under 'Operation Smile' to trace missing persons.

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During the review meeting, the ADG directed the IGs of Garhwal and Kumaon to ensure wide publicity of the provisions under the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, particularly regarding mandatory verification of tenants and domestic help.

He further instructed that if tenants or domestic workers fail to provide necessary documents during verification, or if any suspicion arises at first glance, their credentials should be immediately verified through technical platforms such as the ICJS portal, NCRC, or NAFIS.

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The ADG emphasised that 100% verification must be carried out in residential apartments and gated colonies, and strict legal action should be taken in case of any violations.

He also directed continuous follow-up on verification forms sent to other states and districts, stressing that verification should not be limited to special drives but must be treated as an ongoing process.

Highlighting women's safety, he called for awareness programs on the 'Gaura Shakti Module' to ensure maximum registration of women and girls. He instructed that complaints related to women must be handled with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and prompt resolution. Regular patrolling by 'Mahila Cheetah Police' should be conducted in sensitive areas, and all investigations related to crimes against women and children must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Regarding 'Operation Smile,' the ADG directed strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Police Headquarters for tracing missing persons. He emphasised that cases involving missing children and women must be handled with full sensitivity and urgency. (ANI)

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