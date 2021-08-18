Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a relief package of Rs 118.35 crore for women self-help groups and beneficiaries of self-employment schemes in Uttarakhand.

The relief package is being given as the beneficiaries have been hit hard economically by the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

Over 7.54 lakh beneficiaries can avail the package, he added.

The chief minister made the announcement while interacting virtually with women SHGs connected with the Uttarakhand Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission, an official statement said.

Also Read | MP Admissions 2021: Registrations for B.Ed Courses in State Government Colleges Begin, Candidates Can Apply Online at rsk.mponline.gov.in.

Describing women as the backbone of Uttarakhand's rural economy, Dhami said interest reimbursement worth Rs 24.82 crore will be made by the state government under the package on loans taken by 30,365 women SHGs connected with the Uttarakhand Rajya Gramin Ajivika Mission.

Beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana will get interest reimbursement on their loans for the next six months under the package at the rate of Rs 5,000 per month, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)