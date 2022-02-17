Dehradun, Feb 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP has got a police complaint lodged in connection with a "fake" tweet of its president Madan Kaushik that has gone viral.

In the alleged fake tweet, Kaushik purportedly offered to resign as the Uttarakhand BJP chief, taking moral responsibility for the party's "defeat" in the state Assembly polls caused by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's ambition.

Uttarakhand went to polls on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Kaushik's "fake" tweet, which went viral after the the conclusion of polling in the state, caused much concern in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prompting it to convene a press conference here on Thursday and accuse the Congress of venting its frustration in the face of yet another electoral defeat.

"The Congress can see its defeat, so it is circulating a fake tweet as part of a conspiracy to mislead people about the BJP and Kaushik," media in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Social media in-charge of the state BJP Shekhar Verma got a complaint lodged with the Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) in connection with the matter, demanding action against the guilty.

It has been said in the complaint that a man named Pradeep took a screenshot of a tweet, tweaked its content and uploaded it on Facebook with the intention to tarnish the image of the BJP and Kaushik.

A printout of the screenshot has also been enclosed with the complaint.

