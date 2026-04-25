Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Rawat, representing the Lansdowne Assembly constituency, has formally raised objections to the ongoing process of renaming the Lansdowne Cantonment Board in Pauri Garhwal district.

The BJP MLA has addressed a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to voice his concerns.

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The MLA emphasised that Lansdowne is a thriving tourism hub that attracts visitors from all over the world. He argued that changing the name of this "tourist town" would adversely affect the region's growing tourism industry.

MLA Rawat noted that the residents are firmly against the proposal, stating that the public wants the identity and name of Lansdowne to remain unchanged.

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He warned that tampering with the town's established identity could lead to a decline in its international appeal, potentially harming the local economy.

BJP MLA Mahant Dilip Rawat said, "Lansdowne is progressing rapidly in the tourism sector. If the name of this town is changed, it will cause significant damage to the region's flourishing tourism."

Lansdowne Cantonment falls in the heart of the District Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand State. In 1886, on the recommendation of Field Marshal Sir FS Roberts, C-in-C India, it was decided to raise a separate Regiment of the Garhwalis.

The spot, which was virgin forest, popularly known as Kalundanda, situated about 6000 feet high, was approved for the location of the Cantonment & the Regiment by Brig Gen JI Murray, GOC, Rohilkhand Distt.

Kalundanda comprised largely of Oak and Rhododendron forest, which assumed a darkish tinge, particularly when viewed from a distance in the grey, foggy weather that often prevailed here; thus named Kalundanda.

On 21 September 1890, Kalundanda was renamed as Lansdowne after the then viceroy of India, Lord Henry Lansdowne.

According to the official website of Lansdowne Cantonment, the Motto of the Cantonment Board of Lansdowne is to provide civic services to the civil residents of Lansdowne Cantt, like sanitation, water supply, medical facilities, education, street lighting, public urinals, cleaning, and maintain the Cantt fund, properties, such as public roads, buildings, parks, etc. It functions under the provisions of the Cantt Act 2006.

On the other hand, District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, Vishal Mishra, carried out a detailed inspection of arrangements related to the ongoing Kedarnath Dham Yatra, with special emphasis on heli services, safety standards, and overall infrastructure preparedness for pilgrims.

On Saturday, during the inspection, the District Magistrate reviewed facilities at key helipads and reiterated that all guidelines issued by the competent authorities will be strictly adhered to.

"The guidelines received from DGCA, Government of India and Uttarakhand Government for monitoring heli facilities will be followed," he said.

Officials accompanying the DM informed that continuous inspections are being conducted to ensure operational readiness and passenger safety during the pilgrimage season. Mishra also highlighted that multiple parameters, including fire safety arrangements, technical readiness and minor repair works at helipads, are being regularly checked on ground level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)