Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The BJP unit of Uttarakhand on Sunday decided to postpone the meeting of the state working committee, scheduled for Monday, after the party's state chief Banshi Dhar Bhagat was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per the statement by the party, Bhagat has been admitted in a hospital after being found COVID-19 positive.

"BJP state vice-president Dr Devendra Bhasin said that the meeting of the working committee has been postponed due to ill health of state president Banshi Dhar Bhagat. Bhagat is admitted to the hospital here due to being corona positive," a release by the party said.

Informing the party's decision to postpone the meeting, it added, "Keeping all these things in mind, it was decided to postpone the working committee meeting. Now the working committee will meet on Bhagat's recovery." (ANI)

