Dehradun, Mar 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided not to conduct interviews for group C technical and non-technical posts to make the examination process more transparent.

Official sources said the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here.

Due to the removal of interview in Group 'C' examinations, uniformity, accuracy and transparency will be maintained in competitive examinations and recruitment will be done on time, due to which personnel management will be strengthened.

To remove the interview process, the Dismantling of Interview Process Rules, 2023 are being implemented for group C posts.

