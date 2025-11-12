Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] November 12 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Cabinet, in its meeting held on Wednesday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, extended heartfelt gratitude to President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their valuable guidance and blessings on the special occasion of the State's Silver Jubilee celebrations (Rajyotsav).

The Cabinet lauded the leadership of President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, acknowledging their vision and encouragement that have played a vital role in shaping Uttarakhand's development journey over the past 25 years. Chief Minister Dhami said the State is committed to realising the vision of a "Strong and Prosperous Uttarakhand" as envisioned by the national leadership.

The meeting also reviewed various activities and programs organised across the state as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations. The Cabinet appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the people, cultural groups, and government departments in showcasing the state's rich heritage, natural beauty, and developmental achievements since its formation in 2000.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand's 25-year journey reflects the collective hard work and dedication of its citizens. He stated that the government is committed to accelerating progress in key sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, education, and employment, to ensure balanced growth in both the hill and plain regions.

The Cabinet also discussed future policy directions aimed at achieving the vision of "Viksit Uttarakhand @2047," aligning with the national goal of a developed India by 2047. It reiterated its commitment to strengthening governance, promoting investment, and ensuring welfare schemes reach every section of society.

The Council of Ministers expressed confidence that with continued support from the Central government, Uttarakhand will emerge as a leading model of sustainable development, combining modernity with its deep-rooted cultural and spiritual identity. (ANI)

