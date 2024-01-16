Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Three people were rescued after their car lost control and crashed into a trench near Gumkhal on Tuesday morning.

The three were on their way from Delhi to attend a wedding in Pauri when their vehicle met with the accident, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

After receiving word of the accident, an SDRF team arrived at the scene and rescued the three persons. The victims, who sustained injuries in the mishap, were identified as Vinod Sharma from Ghaziabad, Diwan Singh Rawat and Avtar Singh Rawat from Pauri.

Officers from Satpuli Police informed SDRF that about 1 km ahead of Gumkhal, towards Satpuli, a car lost control and crashed into a trench about 200 meters deep.

"On receiving this information, an SDRF rescue team, led by chief constable Mahavir Singh, immediately left for the spot with the necessary equipment," an SDRF official said.

The SDRF team arrived at the spot and rescued the three occupants of the vehicle. They were administered first-aid before being admitted to a nearby hospital, the rescuers informed.

"They were on their way to a wedding from Delhi to Pauri when their car met with an accident. The car lost control at a turning ahead of Gumkhal," the SDRF official added.

The SDRF rescue team comprised head constable Mahavir Singh, constables Mukesh Rawat and CT Ramesh Rawat, paramedic Anup Rawat and sub-channel driver Mandeep Barthwal. (ANI)

