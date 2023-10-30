Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 30 (ANI): A 15-year-old tigress was found dead in the Bijrani zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

Forest officials at Jim Corbett National Park said they learnt about the dead tigress after a team of forest workers hunting in the Bijrani area of the famed park discovered the carcass of the animal late on Sunday evening.

Also Read | HC on Love Marriage: Right to Marry Person of Choice Indelible, Family Can’t Object, Says Delhi High Court.

According to Amit Gwasakoti, Park Warden of Corbett Park, "Elephant patrol teams found the body of a tigress in Block No. 18 Bijrani Chid area of Bijrani South Beat Malani under the Bijrani Range of Corbett Tiger Reserve, after which the forest workers informed the higher authorities about the incident."

Thereafter, patrol personnel provided higher officials with the information. After learning about the incident, a group of doctors and higher authorities arrived to investigate.

Also Read | Can't Regulate Political Alliances: Election Commission Tells Delhi High Court on Plea Against Use of Acronym 'INDIA' by Opposition Parties.

The postmortem process on the carcass was carried out as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) by Dr Dushyant Sharma, Senior Veterinary Officer of the Park and three other doctors.

Park Warden of Corbett Park, Amit Gwasakoti, said that tigress is about 15 years old and all body parts, like nails, teeth, bones were found intact.

India currently harbours almost 75 per cent of the world's wild tiger population, and now more than three-fourth of the tiger population in the country is found within protected areas. The report was released on the occasion of the Global Tiger Day celebrated at the Corbett Tiger Reserve this year in July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)