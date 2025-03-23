Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the 'Fit India Run' program as part of the Fit India campaign organised at the Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun.

The event, marking the achievements of the state government in service, good governance, and development, saw the Chief Minister flagging off the Fit India Run.

Participating in the fitness event, CM Dhami motivated the athletes by demonstrating push-ups and urged them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Chief Minister also administered the Fit India oath to the participants and distributed drones to youth who excelled in the drone course run in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Youth Welfare Department.

Reflecting on the past three years, CM Dhami stated that the state's progress was focused on public interest and development. He recalled his own childhood, when he spent most of his time engaging in physical activities and sports.

The Chief Minister encouraged the youth to develop strong willpower and commitment to their dreams, stressing that every player who has brought glory to the country started their journey under challenging circumstances.

CM Dhami also appealed to the youth of Uttarakhand to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day, adopt a nutritious diet, and avoid addictions and emphasised that the fitness of the state's citizens is a vital asset to Uttarakhand's progress, and urged everyone to make fitness a part of their daily lives.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Fit India Movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is integral to creating a healthy and strong nation and praised the movement for becoming a nationwide initiative, impacting communities across the country.

Highlighting the state's achievements in sports, CM Dhami celebrated Uttarakhand's performance in the 38th National Games, where the state's athletes earned 103 medals and secured seventh place in the medal tally.

He announced a decision to double the prize money for state medalists and provide employment opportunities through out-of-turn appointments in various government departments.

Further emphasising the state's commitment to sports, the Chief Minister outlined the development of international-level sports facilities, the purchase of new sports equipment, and initiatives like the Chief Minister Udyaman Khiladi Yojana and Chief Minister Protsahan Yojana.

These programs aim to keep the youth fit, promote sports awareness, and provide support to players, including travel fare, injury compensation, and sports kits for national competitions.

With these efforts, Dhami expressed confidence that Uttarakhand is on the path to creating a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous future.

The 'Fit India Run' was organised as part of the Fit India campaign to promote an active lifestyle among Uttarakhand's citizens.

Addressing the event, CM Dhami said that Fit India is a base for a healthy mind and lively soul and is a national mission for a healthy India.

"It is really a matter of pride for me to come to you and address here at Fit India Movement program. This is a national mission which realises our dreams for a healthy and strong India. Fit India is not just about a strong body. It is the base for a healthy mind and lively soul," CM Dhami said.

"Only a fit Uttarakhand can be prosperous Uttarakhand wherever everyone progresses and contributes to the progress of the country," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

