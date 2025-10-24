Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): During his one-day visit to the Champawat district on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Bhaiya Dooj (Chyuda Poojan) ceremony organised by local women in Banbasa and Tanakpur.

The women showcased the glorious traditions of Kumaon through the region's famous ritual, "Chyuda Poojan." Through this sacred ceremony, they prayed for the Chief Minister's long life, good health, and prosperity. The ritual symbolises the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters and reflects the deep faith of local communities in their age-old customs and traditions, a release said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the warmth and affection shown by the women, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's culture and traditions are the true identity of the state, and such festivals offer an opportunity to stay connected to our roots.

On this auspicious occasion, he extended his best wishes for Bhaiya Dooj to all mothers and sisters across the state, reaffirming his commitment to Uttarakhand's development and the welfare of its people.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur, where he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being in the state. He said that the evening aarti at Sharda Ghat attracts devotees visiting the Purnagiri area and evokes deep spiritual emotions while offering a glimpse of the region's natural beauty.

The Chief Minister added that since the beginning of this aarti, tourism activities in the region have increased significantly, providing new employment opportunities for the local people. (ANI)

