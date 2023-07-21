Dehradun, Jul 21 (PTI) The tenure of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been extended for six months, an official order said on Friday.

Sandhu will now remain in office till January 31, 2024, the central government's Department of Personnel and Training said in a communication to the Uttarakhand government.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sandhu was due to retire at the end of this month. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written a letter to the Centre in June seeking a six-month extension of his tenure.

Sandhu was appointed as the chief secretary in July 2021 after Dhami became the Chief Minister.

