Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan visited Kedarnath Dham on Saturday to inspect the ongoing preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra. According to an official statement, he first took stock of the reconstruction work underway at Kedarnath and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary also inspected the Bailey Bridge built on the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers. He informed that the work on this bridge has been completed, which will provide more convenience and ease to the passengers in commuting. He also inspected the rain shelters built on Aastha Path.

During this, he said that for the convenience of the passengers, LED signage should be installed in these rain shelters, so that the passengers can get clear information about where toilets, medical assistance and other necessary facilities are available, added the statement.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the passengers standing in the queue should be provided with hot water, so that they can get a comfortable experience even in cold weather. He also inspected the cleanliness system from the temple complex to Aastha Path, built on the banks of the Saraswati River, and checked the condition of the toilets installed there.

Additionally, he instructed the officials of the Garhwal Mandal Development Corporation (GMVN) to complete the repair of all cottages built along the Yatra route on time and ensure their cleanliness. He said that all the arrangements should be completed in a timely and smooth manner so that no traveller faces any inconvenience during the journey.

During the inspection, the Chief Secretary also inspected Rudra Point and Ghoda Padao. At these places, he reviewed the crowd management of the travellers, drinking water, medical, rest and cleanliness arrangements, the statement further read.

District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar informed the Chief Secretary that all the departments related to the Kedarnath Yatra are working in mutual coordination. All necessary arrangements, from the Yatra route to the Dham area, have been completed on time. Whatever work is left will also be completed before the start of the Yatra.

The District Magistrate said that the walking path, accommodation arrangements, cleanliness, health services, drinking water, electricity supply, communication facilities and emergency arrangements have been made perfect. Basic facilities have also been ensured at all stops for the convenience of pilgrims.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said that all necessary arrangements have been completed from the security point of view. Deployment of the police force has been ensured on the travel route. Officers and police personnel have been instructed to regularly check the travel route.

He said that a detailed traffic plan has already been prepared to maintain smooth traffic during the travel period, so that there is no jam at any place. Disaster management teams by the police and administration will also be active on the travel route, so that quick action can be taken in case of any emergency. (ANI)

