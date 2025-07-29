Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced that Agniveers of the state will be given direct deployment in the Tiger Protection Force being set up in Corbett Tiger Reserve. More than 80 youths will be recruited for the Tiger Protection Force.

The primary objective of this force is to strengthen the protection of tigers and their habitat. This will not only strengthen tiger conservation efforts but will also provide employment opportunities to the youth trained under the Agniveer scheme.

Also Read | 'Failed Everywhere in Life': Engineer Leaves Meeting Midway After Suffering Emotional Breakdown, Jumps to Death From Office Building in Pune's Hinjawadi; Suicide Note Recovered.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the establishment of this force will help in achieving the goal of greater tiger conservation and will stop poaching. The main job of the Tiger Protection Force will be to prevent poaching of tigers, said the release.

Trained jawans will patrol forest areas, collect intelligence and take strict action against poachers. Along with controlling wildlife crimes, this force will also control other crimes related to the forest and wildlife like timber smuggling, illegal mining and encroachment.

Also Read | 'Armed Forces Avenged April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack Within 22 Minutes': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Operation Sindoor, Describes Ongoing Parliament Session As 'Vijay Utsav' (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said that conservation of the natural habitat of tigers is also important. This force will help prevent deforestation and activities that harm their habitat and will also be helpful in managing human-wildlife conflict, he said, adding that many times tigers come into populated areas, leading to human-wildlife conflict. This force will be trained to handle and control such situations, so that both sides do not suffer. This force can be equipped with modern surveillance technologies, such as drones, thermal imaging and GPS tracking, which will increase their efficiency.

The direct deployment of Agniveers of Uttarakhand is a unique example of the involvement of the Indian Army (or Army-trained personnel) in tiger conservation. Agniveers have undergone rigorous discipline and training by the Indian Army. This training makes them physically fit, mentally strong and ready to face any challenge. These qualities will make them highly effective in forest patrolling and dealing with wildlife crimes.

The Chief Minister said that Army personnel are adept at strategic planning and quick decision-making. Agniveers often have knowledge of the use of modern weapons and communication systems, which will enable them to use advanced technologies for wildlife conservation. Agniveers are imbued with the spirit of national service. Wildlife conservation is also a form of national service, and this feeling will make them more dedicated to their duty. He said that giving priority to the local youth of Uttarakhand will give them a better understanding of the geography, weather and local challenges of the area, making their work more effective.

The Chief Minister said that the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is one of the most important habitats of tigers in India, will now get the protection of a highly trained and dedicated force. This is expected to reduce incidents of poaching. The recruitment of Agniveers will also involve the local community in conservation efforts, creating a positive atmosphere. He said that if this model is successful, it can also be replicated in other tiger reserves and protected areas in the country, thereby promoting tiger conservation at the national level.

This announcement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shows a strong commitment towards tiger conservation. This step will prove to be an important milestone for the future of tigers in Corbett Tiger Reserve and Uttarakhand.

The declaration to celebrate this day was made on July 29, 2010, in St. Petersburg, aiming to unite all tiger range countries in a concerted effort to enhance tiger conservation and management worldwide. This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by these magnificent creatures and the efforts being made to safeguard their future. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)