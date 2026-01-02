Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 88.84 crore for various development schemes. Under the Sharda Ghat Project, he has sanctioned a budget of Rs 65.65 crore for the construction of the City Drainage Plan Phase I, according to a CMO release.

The Chief Minister has also approved the sanction of Rs 4.46 crore for the construction of a State Guest House at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun district.

Further, based on proposals received from various districts, approval has been granted for Rs 15 crore from the Disaster Relief Fund to reconstruct 225 Patwari outposts damaged between 30% and 70%, and 37 Patwari outposts damaged more than 70%.

Additionally, under the Watershed Management Programme, the Chief Minister has approved a scheme worth Rs 3.39 crore for integrated water conservation, water augmentation, and soil conservation/restoration works related to the treatment of subsidiary rivers/streams (Kalsan Bholeshwar) in Champawat district.

He has also approved the purchase of three Bolero vehicles for the District Office, Dehradun, in place of condemned vehicles, for Rs 10 lakh per vehicle, as per the Revenue Council's proposal.

Dhami on Friday virtually unveiled the statue of Raja Jagat Dev of the Buksa tribal community at Gram Panchayat Roshanpur Dalbaba in the Gadarpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, according to a release.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister said that the life of Raja Jagat Dev is an invaluable example of sacrifice, bravery, devotion to religion, and preservation of culture. He said that this event is not merely the unveiling of a statue, but a day to pay tribute to the glorious traditions, culture, and sacrifices of the Buksa tribal community. Despite facing adverse circumstances, Raja Jagat Dev devoted his entire life to protecting religion and culture. His story is not only one of valour, but also a symbol of indomitable self-respect and faith.

The Chief Minister further said that members of the Buksa community, residing in various regions including Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Kotdwar, continue to keep their culture, traditions, and self-respect alive. He added that the state government is working with full commitment towards the cultural preservation of tribal communities, documentation of their history, and their welfare through initiatives in education, healthcare, housing, and employment.The release further stated that Uttarakhad CM emphasised that research should also be undertaken on the legacy of Raja Jagat Dev so that future generations can draw inspiration from his life and contributions.

The Chief Minister also announced three development-related initiatives for the area. These include the construction of a boundary wall, tin shed, flooring, and toilets at the Shri Dalbaba Temple prisr in Gram Sabha Roshanpur; the reconstruction of a 3-kilometer road from Gram Balramnagar to Khempur; and the reconstruction of a 4-kilometer road from Gram Sitapur to ANK Inter College. (ANI)

