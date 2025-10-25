Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved allocation of Rs 4.16 crore for the reconstruction and improvement of the Laloori-Ghiakoti-Kyarda Motor Road under the Dhanaulti Assembly constituency in Tehri Garhwal district.

Additionally, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 4.57 crore through the Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation Ltd. for the development of the Rankauchi Temple in Champawat, a release said.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 5 crore for the construction of a new drinking water project (including a new pipeline and overhead tank) at Police Lines, Race Course, Dehradun; Rs 51 crore for the construction of 120 Type-II quarters (Block-C) at the same location; and Rs 19 crore for the construction of a multi-storey building with 20 Type-3 and 20 Type-4 residential quarters at the Lok Seva Aayog's Bhagirath residential complex. In addition, Rs 54 crore has been sanctioned for 120 Type-II residential quarters at IRB Second Battalion, Dehradun, along with Rs 13.73 crore under the State Plan for the construction of multipurpose buildings (including electrification) at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun.

Under the State Plan, Chief Minister Dhami has also approved Rs 5.22 crore for the reconstruction of damaged walls, railing installation, and debris clearance along the Kedarnath to Garurchatti pedestrian route in the Kedarnath Assembly constituency, Rudraprayag district.

The relesae said that Rs 3.39 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and improvement of the Damdewal-Gadri Motor Road up to Jhalpadi in Pokhara block under the Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency of Pauri Garhwal district, and Rs 3.45 crore has been approved for the reconstruction and improvement of the Chalkudiya-Masmoli-Sakloni-Naukholi Motor Road (Km 9 to 12) in the same area under a Chief Minister's announcement.

Meanwhile, on Friday Dhami participated in a program organised at Sharda Ghat, Tanakpur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10 development projects worth Rs 20.50 crore.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of an agricultural university in Champawat on the lines of Pantnagar University, as well as the initiation of flood relief and protection works in the Chhinigoth area.

He said that the "flood protection and relief works in Chhinigoth and nearby regions will help safeguard the area from monsoon-related damage and ensure the protection of agricultural land and public property." (ANI)

