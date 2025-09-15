Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that his birthday on September 16 will not be marked with celebrations or formal events.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the day will be dedicated to simplicity and service. He said that dedicating such occasions to serving society and those in need is the truest form of celebration.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Register Statements With the Mumbai Police in INR 60 Crore Fraud Case.

The Chief Minister stated that he would spend the day supporting disaster-affected people and extending assistance to the general public. He noted that many families in different parts of the state are facing hardships due to natural calamities. In such times, every section of society should step forward to support them. Every effort, he said, can become a source of strength and hope for the affected families.

He further emphasised that initiatives such as cleanliness drives, tree plantation, educational support, and disaster relief can serve as powerful tools for positive change in society. Service and sacrifice, he added, are the true identity of Uttarakhand, and if every citizen works with this spirit, the state will gain strength and renewed energy in every field.

Also Read | Dengue Cases on the Rise in India: Country Reports 49,573 Cases, 42 Deaths Related to Mosquito-Borne Disease Till August; Government Rolls Out 8-Pillar Strategy to Curb.

Dhami returned to Dehradun from his visit to Delhi on Sunday. A series of back-to-back meetings with six BJP MLAs and one independent legislator has fueled political buzz over an impending cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand.

Notably, the expansion of Chief Minister Dhami's cabinet is expected during the upcoming Navratri, and in view of this, several party legislators have intensified their lobbying for a place in the council of ministers, meeting the Chief Minister frequently. With the state assembly elections scheduled for early 2027, the move to expand the cabinet is being seen as part of the larger political strategy.

The Uttarakhand cabinet can have a maximum of twelve ministers, including the Chief Minister. At present, there are only six ministers besides the Chief Minister. In the 70-member state assembly, the BJP holds 47 seats. With talks of expansion gaining momentum, nearly 40 BJP legislators are actively engaged in lobbying for cabinet berths. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)