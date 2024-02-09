Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met with Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and apprised him of the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the violent clashes in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

"Met the Honorable Governor @LtGenGurmit (Retd) at Raj Bhavan and informed him about the situation regarding the incident that took place in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani," Dhami posted on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Claiming To Have Cleared UPSC Marries, Assaults and Threatens UP Policewoman; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police on Friday said they are using CCTV footage to identify rioters and stone pelters.

CM Dhami has directed swift action, instructing officials to immediately arrest miscreants.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, and ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman reached Haldwani to assess the situation.

The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday, and security was tightened in Banbhoolpura.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges.

Expressing deep concern over the Haldwani violence incident, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh termed the incident unfortunate and assured that the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Expressing deep concern over the Haldwani violence incident, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh termed the incident unfortunate and assured that the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Singh emphasised that the incident was not communal and urged everyone to refrain from making it a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.

"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified, and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody not to make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she said.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said this while addressing the media on Friday, providing details about the incident.

"According to official information till now, two people have died," DM Singh said.Refuting claims of the property being a Madrasa, the DM specified that it was an empty property.

"It is an empty property that has two structures, which are not registered as religious structures or have been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa," she said.

The DM said the demolition drive started peacefully, but stones were pelted at the Municipal Corporation's team. The DM said the attack on the forces was planned.

"The demolition drive started peacefully; the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our municipal corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive would be conducted, the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones was dispersed, and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked, and our team did not use any force..." she said.

"You can see (in the video) that the police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody," she added.The DM said, after the HC's order, action has been taken against encroachment at various places. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted at a particular asset.

"After the HC's order, action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani...Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time, while others were not given time. Where time was not given, demolition drives were conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted at a particular asset," she said.

The DM claimed that despite the "peaceful" demolition drive, a large mob attacked the municipal team.

"We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets... A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places, and so it was done here too...Our teams and resources moved, and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour, attacked our municipal cooperation team," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)