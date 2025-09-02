Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a hike in dearness allowance for public body employees, raising it from 455% to 466% for the fifth pay scale and 246% to 252% for the sixth pay scale, effective January 1, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Dhami said, "Approved the increase in the current rate of dearness allowance from 455 percent to 466 percent from January 01, 2025 for the employees of public bodies undertakings drawing salary in the fifth central pay scale and the increase in the current rate of dearness allowance from 246 percent to 252 percent from January 01, 2025 for the employees of public bodies or undertakings drawing salary in the sixth central pay scale."

The Chief Minister has approved the approval of Rs 417.72 lakh for the construction work of additional residential buildings in the under-construction District Jail, Pithoragarh and Rs 251.49 lakh for the construction work of new additional residential buildings in Sub Jail, Roorkee.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 95.49 lakh for the construction of a check dam at Kilatam under Ralam in the Dharchula assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district, and has approved 60 per cent of the amount, i.e., 57.294 lakh as the first instalment.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 81.50 lakh for the beautification work of Hanuman Mandir Mela Sthal, Ladhauli, Aadi Mela Sthal, Kalukhan and Footling Kalukhan for the Champawat assembly constituency of Champawat district and has approved 60 per cent of the amount, i.e., 48.90 lakh as the first instalment.

On Monday, CM Dhami said that the former Agniveers who have returned after serving the country are the pride of the state.

"It is our responsibility to give them respect and employment opportunities. This decision is a concrete step towards securing the future of retired Agniveers. Our government is trying to provide employment to ex-servicemen and Agniveers in every way," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

