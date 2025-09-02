A massive boulder tumbled from the mountainside and crushed a car carrying health department officials travelling from Haridwar to Nainital High Court in Uttarakhand, injuring two people on board on Tuesday, September 2. Fortunately, the boulder landed on the bonnet, preventing more severe damage and potentially saving lives. Video from the site circulating on social media shows the enormous rock crushing the front portion of the vehicle and blocking the narrow mountain road. Police rushed to the site to assess the situation and manage oncoming traffic amid ongoing rainfall. Uttarakhand Weather Update and Forecast: Torrential Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts of State, IMD Predicts Red and Orange Alerts; Schools Shut In 10 Districts.

