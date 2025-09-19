Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday approved financial sanctions worth Rs 127 crore for various development projects, the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said in a press release.

Under the Urban Development Department, an approval of Rs 13 crore has been granted for the construction of Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Parks in 12 urban bodies across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 93 lakh for the procurement of equipment, chemicals, and consumables required by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Dehradun. This will facilitate DNA sampling, profiling, and identification of victims who lost their lives in the recent disaster at Dharali village, Uttarkashi.

For relief and rescue operations in districts affected by heavy rainfall, landslides, waterlogging, and floods, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 10 crore for Udham Singh Nagar and Rs 3 crore for Pauri under the State Disaster Response Fund.

Furthermore, CM Dhami has also approved the release of Rs 100 crore during the financial year 2025-26 under the KFW-funded Environmentally Friendly Urban Development Programme in Ganga Basin States for strengthening the sewerage network in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Earlier, CM Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House in Kathgodam, Haldwani, on the damages caused by the recent disaster, as well as the status of power supply, drinking water, and motor roads, a CMO release said.

He affirmed that the state government stands firmly with the affected people and that relief and reconstruction works are being carried out with top priority. He directed officials to ensure immediate relief to the public and complete all reconstruction works within fixed timelines.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate provided detailed updates on the losses caused by the disaster in the division and the district.

They reported heavy damage across the district, including subsidence on Nainital's Lower Mall Road, damage to bridges in Bageshwar, issues at the Ranibagh powerhouse, blockages on the Okhalkanda and Dhari block roads, and major landslides on national highways.

The District Magistrate informed us that the estimated damage in Nainital district alone stands at around Rs 443 crore, and this assessment has been shared with the Government of India's disaster analysis team. He also gave a detailed presentation on the damages during the monsoon season and the relief and mitigation measures undertaken, as well as sensitive areas such as road stretches, villages, rivers, and streams.

He further sought approval for several key proposals submitted to the state government and briefed the Chief Minister on displacement and road treatment works required at high-risk areas such as Chukam and Khupi villages. He also highlighted damages caused by the Gaula, Nandhaur, and Kosi rivers and the steps being taken for permanent solutions, including prepared DPRs. (ANI)

