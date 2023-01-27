Dehradun, January 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' online at Laxman Vidyalaya Inter College Dehradun.

Dhami earlier while speaking to ANI said, "The Pariksha Pe Charcha organised by the Honourable Prime Minister will provide guidance to the students. The students will be motivated to perform better." Also Read | India Could Emerge As Major Economic and Military Power in 2024, Says Report.

"Many students are under massive pressure due to the fear of examination. Many of them face issues like depression due to this fear. The Prime Minister's guidance will help those students cope," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Interacting With Students, Exam Warriors Ahead of Board Exams in India.

The Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister had written a book that will be given to the students today during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. "The students will use that book to gain strength and motivation. They'll work hard and score great in their upcoming examinations," added Dhami.

Various leaders and Chief Ministers attended the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' program online.

Along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal attended the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

