Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday chaired the first review meeting of the Program Implementation Department at the state secretariat in Dehradun.

Earlier, on Friday, CM Dhami said his government has called for a strict probe into 'love jihad' cases and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

Also Read | REET Paper Leak Case: RPSC Chairperson Sanjay Kshrotriya, 22 Others Get ED Notice in Rajasthan.

Dhami informed further that he would be chairing a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police and other officials on the issue, later on Friday.

"We have called for strict probe and action in love jihad cases. Later today, I will chair a high-level meeting with the DGP and other top police officials," the Uttarakhand CM said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 'Ladli Behna’ Scheme’s First Dole of Rs 1,000 Each to Be Credited Into Accounts of 1.25 Crore Women Tomorrow.

Tension gripped the Uttarkashi town of Uttarakhand last month over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community, police said. Both men were subsequently arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)