Sahiya (Dehradun) [India], March 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a padayatra and public meeting while campaigning for Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, at Sahiya in Dehradun district.

Addressing the public meeting at Mandi Maidan in Sahiya, CM Dhami asserted confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to office after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the NDA government's third term.

"This land has the blessings of Mahasu Maharaj. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the public has decided to make Prime Minister Modi the Prime Minister of the country again. Enthusiasm and support are visible among the people of the state as well as the country," he said.

He said that BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah has worked to take forward many development schemes in the region as an MP. At the Centre, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah will work to raise the voice of the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the area of Jaunsar Bawar is developing as a new tourist destination.

"Continuous work is going on to promote Chakrata as a major tourist destination. A master plan has been prepared to settle Chakrata township, under which an amount of Rs 2 crore has been approved. With its construction, 40 villages in Kalsi, Chakrata and the entire Jaunsar Bawar will be developed. He said that approval has been given for the construction of various roads and drinking water schemes in Jaunsar Bawar," he said.

He assured everyone that all development schemes in the Chakrata area will be approved very soon. New dimensions of development have been established in Devbhoomi under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the people of Uttarakhand had broken the myth by forming the BJP government again in the 2022 assembly elections. He said that he participated in many programmes held in Jaunsar Bawar, adding that there is always an eagerness to come to the Jaunsar Bawar area.

He appealed that on April 19, everyone has to contribute to making PM Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again by making BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah win by a huge margin.

The Chief Minister said that the changes and development work done in the country after 2014 under the leadership of the Prime Minister is not hidden from anyone.

"India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The work of taking forward the concept of a developed India under the leadership of the Prime Minister is ongoing. Employment and self-employment opportunities have increased in the country," CM Dhami said.

He said that by participating in the Matrishakti Utsav held in the state, he got the opportunity to communicate with women who were becoming self-reliant. "The women of the state are moving ahead themselves and also connecting others with employment. Our Matrishakti is playing its part in the bright future of India. From the state formation movement to today, women are playing an important role in the development of the state," he added

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government is working for the upliftment of soldiers and ex-servicemen.

"The work of building a military dham in Dehradun is going on. Its construction work is going to be completed soon. Anti-riot law and anti-conversion law have been implemented in the state under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where the Uniform Civil Bill has been passed. Encroachment is being removed from government land. Along with this, 30 per cent horizontal reservation is being given to women. The double-engine government is constantly achieving new records. It is all due to the power of the people's vote that Uttarakhand is going to become the leading state of the country," he said

CM Dhami alleged that Congress promoted the politics of nepotism in the country.

"The rule of one family of one party for 60 years has pushed India backwards. Congressmen do not know how to respect women. Congress has committed the biggest scams in the country. Congress has only three friends. Which are appeasement, corruption, and black money. Congress is not concerned about the welfare of society," he added.Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Uttarakhand, the BJP has won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

