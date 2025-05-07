Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): In view of the security preparations in the state after Operation Sindoor, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to conduct mock drills in Uttarakhand.

As per the Uttarakhand CMO officials, the Chief Minister further ordered the officials to ensure compliance with all instructions issued to the state governments by the Centre.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also called for an emergency meeting with all officials concerned, at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad (Telangana) to review all security preparations post Operation Sindoor.

The meeting reviewed all security measures to safeguard major installations and key locations related to the centre, defence and state government. People have been advised to keep vigil but have also been reassured that "the centre and state are working together for their safety".

This morning, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also met with officials to assess the security measures along the Line of Control (Loc) areas. He instructed the concerned officials to focus on protecting civilians and ensuring quick response.

"Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges," the Office of Chief Minister (J&K) posted on X.

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Abdullah amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Operation Sindoor, which has been initiated by the Indian Army in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targetted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed. (ANI)

