Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to newly appointed nursing officers of all the medical colleges of the state at Government Doon Medical College in Patel Nagar on Thursday, said a press statement.

A total of 1,232 new nursing officers have been appointed in the state.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated the auditorium of Doon Medical College, built at a cost of 26 crores.

CM congratulated all the nursing officers and said that quick medical services would be available to patients in government medical colleges. The nursing staff and health workers played an important role during the COVID-19 epidemic.

When the whole world was struggling with this crisis, our nursing staff and health workers were engaged in selfless service as frontline warriors. They worked tirelessly to save the lives of patients by taking care of them day and night without caring for their own lives, added the statement.

Dhami expressed hope that the newly appointed nursing officers will work with full devotion and human values and will play an important role in elevating the state's health services.

The Chief Minister further said that under the Ayushman Yojana, more than 11 lakh patients in the state have received cashless treatment worth more than Rs 2,100 crore. Apart from this, a medical college is being established in every district of the state so that the people of our remote areas can easily access modern health facilities in their district, said the statement further.

Heli ambulance service has also been started for every area of the state, which is proving to be a lifesaver for the people of remote areas in any emergency.

CM said that continuous efforts are also being made to overcome the staff shortage in government hospitals and medical colleges. In this sequence, 173 assistant professors, 56 faculty members, and 185 technicians have been appointed so far to strengthen medical education. As a result of this, more than 22 thousand youth of the state have been successful in getting government jobs in just three years.

Meanwhile, Medical Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, who was also present at the event, said that the government is making efforts to ensure that people get better and more affordable treatment at home.

Preparations are underway to start the Pithoragarh and Rudrapur medical colleges soon. This will provide doctors to the government on one hand and employment to the people on the other.

To improve the operation of the medical college, there is a plan for a well-organized transfer policy, timely promotion of faculty, appointment of personnel according to seats in the medical college, etc.

Medical Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that the department is determined to strengthen medical education along with medicine. For this, doctors are occasionally recruited to class IV level personnel. (ANI)

