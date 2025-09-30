Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami on Tuesday.

In his message, the Chief Minister stated that these festivals are significant occasions that highlight the country's cultural richness and spiritual ethos. He said that Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami are not only celebrations of divinity but also emphasise the values of courage, righteousness, and women's empowerment.

Also Read | Maha Navami 2025: Date, History, Significance and Why the Day Matters in Durga Puja Celebration.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Durga Ashtami and Navami are festivals dedicated to the worship of Shakti, the divine feminine power that pervades the universe. These festivals also draw our attention to the importance of women's empowerment."

On the eighth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who is the eighth of the nine forms of the goddess Durga.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Truck Kills 22-Year-Old Student As It Tries To Avoid a Pothole, Siddaramaiah-Led State Govt Faces Criticism.

Mahagauri is a symbol of purity, tranquillity, and serenity. Her worship is believed to cleanse one's soul of past sins and grant peace and wisdom.

On this occasion, Kanya Puja is also performed, where young, unmarried girls are honoured as manifestations of the goddess. They are offered special food and gifts, and this ritual is traditionally performed at the intersection of Ashtami and Navami.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe into the leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper during his visit to Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said since the youth are demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI probe in the matter. There will be no obstacles in the process.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister also stated that the case is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) supervised by a retired High Court judge, and that the committee has already begun its work. Moreover, CM Dhami emphasised his decision to visit the protest site personally to acknowledge the pain and concerns of the youth, assuring them that the government fully supports them.

He noted that over the past four years, the government has conducted more than 25,000 recruitment processes transparently, with no complaints except in this one instance. Therefore, the government is dedicated to addressing any doubts or mistrust among the youth.CM Dhami also mentioned that during their meeting last week, he made it clear that the government aims to eliminate any distrust or suspicion in the minds of young people. To demonstrate this commitment, he visited the Parade Ground unannounced to interact directly with the youth.

Additonally, he also announced that any cases registered against the youth during the protest would be withdrawn. The Chief Minister stated that in this 'Amrit Kaal' of a developed India, the youth will play a crucial role in making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)