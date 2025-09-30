Bengaluru, September 30: A 22-year-old student died after a tipper truck crushed her while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said the police. The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim is identified as Tanushree.

The driver of the tipper truck fled the spot. He has been identified and will be arrested immediately, the police said. There has been growing criticism against the State government over the potholes on roads in Bangalore. Bengaluru Shocker: Biker Suffers 12 Injuries to Skull, Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him; Tragic Video Surfaces.

While the Ministers in the State say that the issue was blown out of proportion and blame the previous BJP government for the situation, the Opposition parties target the Congress government for its "administrative failures."

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritise improving the road conditions. Surya alleged that the repeated filling of potholes is a scam, likening it to a "golden goose" for the state government, and accused them of misusing public funds and trust. "The Deputy CM must focus on how Bengaluru's roads can be made better. If the roads of Delhi are bad, then the people of Delhi will ask questions to the appropriate authority there... Filling of potholes repeatedly is also an ongoing scam... Potholes for the Congress government in Karnataka are like a golden goose that continuously keeps giving them money. It is unfortunate that public money and trust are being eroded in this manner...," Tejasvi Surya said. Karnataka Road Accident: Father, Son Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Into Retaining Wall on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagara.

On September 24, BJP MLA K Gopalaiah and party workers staged a protest in front of Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru against the Congress government over the potholes in the city. BJP leader NL Narendra Babu slammed Congress and called Bengaluru a "pothole city". He told ANI, "Bengaluru was once called a retired man's paradise, IT City and BT City. Today, it has become a 'pothole city'. Who is responsible for this?"

Amid the criticism, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters earlier this month: "The BJP will never be happy. All these potholes have come under the BJP regime. They are responsible for the bad administration of the roads in Karnataka."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)