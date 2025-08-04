Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the fourth Monday of the holy month of Sawan (or Shravan).

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister invoked the revered Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state and extended heartfelt wishes to all residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of the 'fourth Sawan Somwar' (fourth Monday of the holy month of Sawan).

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is considered an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Mondays during this period, known as Sawan Somvar, witness large gatherings of devotees across temples and pilgrimage sites, particularly in Uttarakhand.

This morning, a huge number of devotees flocked to Shiva temples across the country to worship Lord Shiva on the occasion of 'Fourth Sawan Somwar'.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, devotees gathered in large numbers at Babulnath Temple to offer prayers on the last Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan'.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a large number of devotees visited and offered prayers at Shiv Ganga Temple on the fourth and last Monday of Sawan month.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees queued up to offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of the fourth Monday of the Sawan month.

Devotees in large numbers visited Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to offer prayers on the fourth Sawan somwar.

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a large number of devotees offered prayers as aarti was performed at Samartheshwar Mahadev Temple on the occasion of Sawan somwar. According to the Gujarati calendar, today is the second Monday of the Sawan month.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

The Lord Shiva temples across the nation reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns. Devotees were seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

