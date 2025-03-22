Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday underscored the relevance of ancient Indian scriptures in shaping both scientific and spiritual thought.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 62nd All India Shastraotsav at Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar, he asserted that Vedic knowledge continues to inspire modern scientific advancements.

"Our scriptures are not just a book but a special medium to know and understand all the mysteries of this universe. All our Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, etc., contain such sutras from which modern science is also getting empowered today by taking inspiration. Our Vedas and culture contain a sense of balance between the physical and spiritual aspects of life, which makes it superior to all knowledge traditions," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that while our scriptures teach to keep the body and mind healthy through yoga asana, pranayama and meditation, arithmetic, algebra, geometry, grammar, biology, physics, chemistry, medical science, astronomy, etc., unveil such mysterious mysteries that even modern mathematicians and scientists are surprised to see.

He said that we need to tell the young generation today that Indian mathematicians had developed unique concepts like zero and decimal, on which today's entire modern science is based. Today's young generation needs to be made aware of many such mysteries for which events like Shastraotsav can prove to be important.

CM said that there is a need to inspire and make the new generation aware of our rich heritage, the penance done by the sages, and their research to carry forward the legacy. Through such events, our sages work to facilitate the various dimensions of knowledge established by them, while on the other hand, they make a very important contribution to transferring Indian culture, tradition, and heritage to the new and future generations.

The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, the Indian knowledge tradition and culture are getting respect again at the global level. Taking inspiration from him, the state government is also continuously working towards preserving and enhancing the ancient culture and knowledge in the state.

The Chief Minister hoped that all scholars would seriously consider these subjects and help our coming generation of students understand the Vedas and Upanishads, the main pillars of the Indian knowledge tradition.

CM Dhami said that the various competitions organized in this festival will prove to be an important effort towards keeping our ancient Shastra tradition alive even in a modern form, just as Adi Shankaracharya ji had awakened the light of knowledge in the whole of India by acquiring complete knowledge of Advaita Vedanta at a young age, similarly all the participants participating in the Shastraotsav competition are also pioneers in taking forward our ancient knowledge tradition.

The Chief Minister welcomed all the scholars, researchers, scripture lovers and students from more than 25 states of the country and neighbouring country Nepal and the future pillars of the country who have the responsibility of taking India's Sanatan, culture and sanskaras to the world in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and thanked Swami Ramdev, Acharya Bal Krishna and the entire Patanjali family especially and said that the successful results of the great campaign started by them to take the ancient Indian knowledge to the new generations have started coming in front of us. (ANI)

