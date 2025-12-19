Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected the Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre being operated by the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Sports Department at the Provincial Armed Constabulary Directorate, Raipur (Dehradun). The state government is offering free training to young aspirants for Agniveer recruitment.

During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the training arrangements and facilities available at the centre.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with the youths preparing for the Agniveer recruitment, seeking feedback on their training experience, daily routine, and the challenges they face. He also enquired about the facilities they feel are required during the training period.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the physical training arrangements, running practice, sports activities, and other basic amenities available at the centre. He directed the officials to ensure that all facilities provided to the trainees meet high-quality standards.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that the state government is providing free and high-quality training to youths preparing for Agniveer recruitment so that they can serve the nation with full confidence.

Encouraging the trainees, the Chief Minister also participated in sports activities organised at the training centre and interacted with the youths, motivating them to move forward with discipline, hard work, and a positive mindset.

He further instructed officials to regularly update the training programmes and strengthen the youths both physically and mentally with the support of expert trainers.

CM Dhami said, "The Agniveer scheme is a golden opportunity for the youth of the country. Our government is committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand, through this scheme, not only serve the nation but also become self-reliant. Providing every possible facility and guidance to the youth is our priority."

He said that the Agniveer scheme provides youths with the opportunity to serve in all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. The scheme fosters patriotism, discipline, leadership qualities, and self-confidence among the youth. By receiving military training at a young age, youths not only contribute to national security but also acquire skills that are useful in all walks of life.

The Chief Minister added that the state government believes Agniveer training strengthens youths not only physically but also mentally. Through rigorous training, a disciplined routine, and team spirit, youths develop decision-making abilities and a sense of responsibility, which helps shape a bright future.

He further stated that youths trained under the Agniveer scheme become capable of pursuing employment and self-employment opportunities in various sectors after completing their service tenure. Skills acquired during military training--such as discipline, time management, leadership, and technical competence--provide them with better opportunities in both the private and public sectors.

On this occasion, officials present stated that under the leadership of CM Dhami, the state government is ensuring that the maximum number of youths in Uttarakhand benefit from the Agniveer scheme. "For this purpose, free training, improved resources, experienced trainers, and modern facilities are being provided in the state so that the youth can showcase their talent at the national level," officials said. (ANI)

