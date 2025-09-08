Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, held a meeting at the CM residence with senior government and police officials, and district magistrates, where he issued comprehensive directions related to disaster management, law and order, reconstruction works, tourism, and public amenities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's top priority is to provide people with immediate relief, safety, and essential services.

He instructed that as soon as the monsoon ends, the administrative machinery must remain in active mode for repair and reconstruction works. An adequate stock of relief materials and dry rations should be ensured during the rainy season. Proper arrangements for the accommodation, food, and other necessities of disaster-affected families should be made.

Damage to crops, drinking water pipelines, and government property should be assessed promptly and reported to the government. Construction near rivers and streams must remain strictly prohibited, and responsibility will be fixed on officers in case of violations.

The Chief Minister directed all district magistrates to ensure that immediate financial assistance, as per norms, is provided to affected families. DMs should regularly inspect hospitals and review facilities. Necessary arrangements must be ensured in hospitals to prevent dengue, malaria, and other water-borne diseases. Health department meetings should be convened promptly at the district level.

He also instructed that strict action be taken against those disturbing law and order. Regular action must be ensured against unauthorised issuance of Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and utility connections. Constant surveillance of outsiders and suspicious activities should be conducted, with intensified checks in border areas. Effective measures must also be taken for the protection of cattle.

The Chief Minister directed that after the monsoon, reconstruction and infrastructure projects should be expedited, with priority given to local workers in government projects. Street lighting should be ensured in both rural and urban areas. The Char Dham Yatra must resume smoothly after the monsoon with adequate precautions, and pilgrims should receive timely updates about adverse weather.

He further instructed district magistrates to submit reports on CM announcements and ongoing projects within 15 days to the CM's office. Gram-level chaupals, district-level public hearings, tehsil days, BDC meetings, and multi-purpose camps should be organised regularly.

Highlighting the upcoming Seva Pakhwada program from September 17 (Prime Minister's birthday) to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), the CM called for detailed preparations. Activities should focus on service, cleanliness, and public welfare. District-level cleanliness drives should be conducted regularly, with DMs themselves participating at least once a week. Roads should be made pothole-free under the campaign, and damaged stretches should be repaired promptly.

He directed that the 1905 CM Helpline and the 1064 Anti-Corruption Campaign should continue to operate actively. Disaster volunteers, crisis response teams, and mock drills at the district level must be organised to strengthen preparedness against calamities.

The CM further stated that certificates issued under the Right to Service Act must be provided in the applicant's preferred language--Hindi or English. Strict action should be taken against those involved in the production or sale of counterfeit medicines.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, DGP Deepam Seth, ADG A.P. Anshuman, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Special Secretary Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, along with Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat and all district magistrates who joined virtually. (ANI)

