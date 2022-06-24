New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Friday.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to increase the grant permissible in CSISAC (Component-1) of the National Cooperative Development Corporation for Himalayan and North Eastern States from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

The Chief Minister said that the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project is being operated under CSISAC (Component-1) assisted by the National Cooperative Development Corporation and subsidized by the cooperative in the state of Uttarakhand, read a statement from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's office.

An ambitious plan has been presented by the state government to the National Cooperative Development Corporation to make various cooperative institutions formed in the cooperative sector in the state.

In this, arrangements were made to provide fair prices to the farmers for their produce by making joint cooperative farming and other agricultural and allied businesses collectively increasing production and adding value to them.

It is in-principle and financial approval was given by the National Cooperative Development Corporation. The above-approved scheme was launched by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that it is very challenging to establish cooperative societies as a commercial unit due to the odd geographical conditions and for this, additional assistance would be required.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to increase the grant permissible in CSISAC (Component-1) of the National Cooperative Development Corporation to 40 per cent instead of 20 per cent for Himalayan and North Eastern States. With this, the cooperative institutions of the state can be able to bear the loan amount. (ANI)

