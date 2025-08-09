Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met state Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, where they discussed the ongoing disaster relief operations in Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Dhami wrote, "I met the Honorable Governor @LtGenGurmit (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan. During this, we discussed the ongoing disaster relief operations in Dhrali and Harsil and the rehabilitation of the affected people."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar gave insights into the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarkashi, stating that patients were being treated by doctors at Dharali, further stating that a total of 28 ambulances had been stationed in case of emergencies.

After the devastating flash floods that hit Dharali and Harsil, 816 civilians have been rescued by the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF till Saturday, according to a release.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an announcement for the rehabilitation and relief of people affected by the recent disasters in Uttarkashi.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami has announced that immediate assistance of Rs five lakh each will be provided for the rehabilitation of those whose houses have been completely damaged or destroyed by the disaster in village Dharali, Tehsil Bhatwadi, District Uttarkashi.

Apart from this, the families of those who died in the disaster will also be given an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh each, so that they can get financial support in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister has announced the formation of a three-member committee for rehabilitation, overall revival, and strengthening of the sustainable livelihood of the villagers affected by the disaster. This committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Revenue, which will submit its preliminary report to the government within a week.

This committee will prepare a blueprint of a long-term and effective policy for the future of Dharali village, so that the safety and livelihood of the local community can be ensured.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the state government stands with every disaster-affected citizen and all possible assistance will be provided. Relief and rehabilitation measures will be implemented quickly and effectively at the government level. (ANI)

