Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed the jawans of the National Disaster Response Force jawans who returned after climbing the Bhagirathi-2 peak at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

"The Chief Minister formally concluded the expedition by receiving the flag of the mountaineering team. The Chief Minister congratulated all the NDRF personnel for successfully completing this difficult operation. He said that by conducting such campaigns, it becomes easier to face the challenges ahead," an official statement said.

On the occasion, CM Dhami said that whenever it comes to rescue operations in our hilly areas, the NDRF is first remembered along with our SDRF.

"Uttarakhand is a sensitive state from the point of view of natural calamities. NDRF has done commendable work in the state during natural calamities from time to time. Apart from the country, at the international level also, NDRF carries out rapid relief and rescue operations in various natural calamities, the efficiency of these jawans is commendable," he said.

Director General NDRF Atul Karwal informed that the first mountaineering expedition of NDRF-2023, Bhagirathi-2 was successfully climbed by the expedition team on May 30, 2023.

"The team consisted of 38 mountaineers under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General NDRF Gambhir Singh Chauhan. He said that a battalion of NDRF is being set up in Haldwani," an official statement said. (ANI)

