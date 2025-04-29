New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday and discussed the development of the aviation sector in the state, improvement in air connectivity, and promotion of tourism in Uttarakhand in the meeting.

The Chief Minister informed that a total of 524.78 acres of land was transferred by the Uttarakhand government to the Airports Authority of India to increase the runway length of Pantnagar Airport from 1,372 meters to 3,000 meters.

The Airports Authority of India prepared the master plan for Pantnagar Airport. He requested the Union Minister direct the Authority to start work immediately.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to expand Jolly Grant Airport and extend night operations until midnight. This government step will benefit more passengers.

The Chief Minister said that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, he requested to start regular air service from Naini Saini Airport (Pithoragarh) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi) under RCS Udaan).

This will benefit the local people. Starting air service from Pithoragarh to Dharchula and Pithoragarh to Munsyari with the approval of RCS Udaan will greatly facilitate the local people in commuting.

He said that, given the conduct of night operations at Naini Saini Airport, the extension of the airport should be increased so that more passengers can take advantage of the air service.

The Chief Minister said that Pithoragarh is a remote district of Uttarakhand, where air connectivity will be very useful for the movement of local people. Pithoragarh district is also very sensitive from a security point of view, as it borders Tibet (China) and Nepal.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Aviation Minister to open 'House of Himalaya' stalls at Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Pantnagar airports so that local products can be promoted.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also requested to start direct air services for Dehradun-Haldwani, Dehradun-Pantnagar and Dehradun-Nagpur and to start international air services from Jollygrant Airport (Dehradun).

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to inspect the Chinyalisaur and Gauchar airstrips and initiate action to start air services.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu assured positive action on all the proposals. (ANI)

