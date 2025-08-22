New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital and sought central assistance for the repair and reconstruction of roads and bridges damaged due to recent rains and natural disasters in the state.

During the meeting, CM Dhami apprised the Union Minister about the extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district, following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst earlier this month.

The Chief Minister requested central cooperation for the early restoration of roads and bridges in the affected areas. He also provided details of damage in other parts of the state and urged the Centre to extend timely support for recovery efforts.

Responding to the appeal, Union Minister Gadkari assured CM Dhami of all possible assistance from the Centre.

Earlier this month, a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Relief and restoration work is currently underway under the direct supervision of CM Dhami. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya is monitoring the situation on-site and is overseeing the rehabilitation efforts in Harsil, Dharali, and areas along the Gangotri National Highway.

The District Magistrate also inspected landslide-prone sections of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD, and other concerned agencies to ensure safe and smooth movement by taking appropriate preventive measures.

All the arrangements of food grains, electricity, water, health, and communication are being continuously provided by the government, and all necessary steps are being taken to restore the lives of the people.

Earlier, the Uttarkashi district administration said that critically ill patients from Dharali and other border areas affected by the devastating cloudburst were sent to the district hospital via MI-17 helicopter. (ANI)

