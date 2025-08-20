Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Taking the recent firing incident seriously that occurred during the panchayat elections in Betalghat in Nainital district on August 14, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday gave instructions for fair and effective action.

The Chief Minister said that a detailed investigation of the entire matter will be done by the Commissioner of Kumaon Division, and the Commissioner has been instructed to make this report available to the government within fifteen days.

Also Read | Are Monetary Contributions Being Sought to Save Nimisha Priya, Kerala Nurse on Death Row in Yemen? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

In view of the incidents, the Chief Minister, taking immediate action at the administrative level, has given instructions to transfer the Police Circle Officer Bhawali outside the district in view of the firing in Betalghat and other incidents. Along with this, the SHO Tallital will also be transferred out of the Nainital district.

The Chief Minister has also clarified that a detailed investigation of the incidents in Nainital and Bhawali, along with all the FIRs registered during this period, will now be conducted by the CBI. He said that the state government will not compromise with law and order under any circumstances and strict action will be ensured against the culprits.

Also Read | Mumbai: All 582 Passengers Stuck in Monorail Train Near Mysore Colony Station Between Chembur and Bhakti Park Rescued by Fire Brigade, MMRDA To Probe Incident (Watch Videos).

Earlier today, CM Dhami presented the supplementary budget in the assembly session held at Bhararisain (Gairsain).

Speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Furthermore, the CM stated that the budget was not just a document of figures, but the state's resolve towards sustainable development, inclusive development, innovation and economic strength.

He further stated that the state's focus was on the investment in human capital and the inclusive development of every section. The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the welfare of all sections, including farmers, workers, poor, women, youth, security forces and journalists.

The Chief Minister said that adequate provisions have been made in the state for electricity tariff subsidy, health schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, residence of policemen, rest house for attendants and martyr and journalist welfare fund.

"Our government has also given priority to disaster mitigation and environmental balance, so that there is a balance between 'ecology' and 'economy'. Effective budgetary provisions have been made for landslides, earthquake risk, spring mapping, and disaster relief," he further stated.

Highlighting the provisions for infrastructure development in the budget, the CM stated that special importance had been given to Rispana-Bindal elevated road, Pantnagar airport expansion, Kumbh Mela infrastructure and tourism development.

"We are committed to developing Rishikesh as a yoga city and Haridwar as a spiritual tourism city. Along with this, cultural and religious events like Nanda Rajjat Yatra and Sharda River Front are also being strengthened," he added.

The Chief Minister said that this supplementary budget is another strong step towards the new Uttarakhand. He said, "I appeal to the people of the state to support us in this development journey," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)