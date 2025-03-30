Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a program organised at Survey Stadium, Dehradun, commemorating the completion of three years of the state government's service, good governance, and development, as per a release.

During the event, the Chief Minister also inspected a multipurpose camp set up to address public concerns.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in a grand road show from Hathibarkala to Survey Stadium. During the program, the Chief Minister announced that Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Park would be constructed in the cities of the state to commemorate the completion of 25 years of the state establishment year.

On this occasion, he also distributed cheques for credit card linkage to the self-help group of Rural Development Department, Mahalakshmi kits and agricultural equipment to the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had been working rapidly in every field for the overall development of the state. A network of roads is being laid in the state from cities to remote villages, while work is also being done rapidly towards realizing the dream of rail in the mountains soon by completing the work of Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line.

Along with this, the state's air connectivity was strengthened by starting heli services for about 12 cities of the state including Dehradun, Almora, Uttarakashi, Gauchar and Pithoragarh through the Udan scheme.

The Chief Minister further said that the work of Delhi Dehradun Expressway was being completed rapidly. Along with this, a plan is also being prepared to build a four-lane elevated road over Rispana and Bindal rivers in Dehradun.

Various projects are being worked on in Dehradun at a cost of Rs 1400 crore. Along with setting up smart schools in the city, a state-of-the-art library with a capacity of 650 readers has been built at Lansdowne Chowk.

While on the one hand, 30 electric buses are being operated to promote environmental protection in the city, charging stations are also being constructed at 11 places for private electric vehicles.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the decisions taken by the government in the interest of the general public have become an example in the country. He said that in the last three years, along with implementing many public welfare schemes, we have worked with the resolve to reach these schemes to the last person standing in the state.

To fulfill this resolve, along with running various awareness campaigns, we have made the application process of almost all the schemes online. Along with this, we have tried to ensure that the people of the state can get the benefit of public welfare schemes sitting at home.

It is worth noting that to mark the completion of three years of the government, multipurpose camps are being organized at the district, assembly and block level in the entire state along with Dehradun.

In these camps, along with giving information about various schemes to the people at one place, the process of application and disposal, etc. is being completed on the spot. (ANI)

