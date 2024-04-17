Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his family performed 'Kanya Pujan' at his residence on the ninth day of the holy Chaitra Navratri dedicated to the worship goddess Durga.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he prays to Mother Bhagwati Siddhidatri, who removes all the troubles and grants Siddhi, to bless the devotees and fill their lives with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for First Phase Ends, Voting on 102 Seats Across 21 States on April 19.

During this, the CM was seen washing the feet of nine 'Kanyas', representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga who are worshipped. He also offered gifts and 'prasad'.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: From Jatin Prasada in Pilibhit to Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Mohibullah Nadvi From Rampur, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Lord Rama's birthday.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

The "Surya Tilak" of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple.

The temple trust had commissioned a team of scientists to make this occasion possible. Using scientific expertise, a beam of light illuminated Ram Lala's forehead. To achieve this phenomenon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses. This was carried out precisely at noon for about 3 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)