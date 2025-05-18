Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday presented the products of 'House of Himalayas' to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, highlighting the significant contributions made by the women of the state and local communities in the field of self-employment.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that the 'House of Himalayas' is a collection of pure and quality local products of Devbhoomi, the tireless hard work of women's power.

"By presenting products of House of Himalayas to the Honorable National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable Shri @JPNadda ji, he was informed about the unprecedented work being done by our women power and local people in the field of self-employment," CM Dhami wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Welcomed and greeted the Honourable National President of BJP and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable @JPNaddaji at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival to Uttarakhand, a symbol of valour and courage, imbued with religion, spirituality and natural beauty."

Meanwhile, on May 17, CM Dhami launched the 'e-Rupi' system, a technology-based initiative aimed at modernising agricultural support in the state.

During the launch, the Chief Minister also introduced four ambitious agricultural policies (Kiwi Policy, Dragon Fruit, Apple Post-Harvest Harvesting Scheme and Millet Mission) to give a new direction to the agricultural system of the state. He said that the government will soon prepare a Flower and Honey Policy in the state.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that the e-Rupi system is a new initiative for the food producers of the state.

The e-Rupi system will become a new medium of transparent, fast and middleman-free digital payment for farmers. Under this system, the subsidy amount received by the farmers in the pilot projects will be sent directly to their mobile through e-voucher (SMS or QR code), which they will be able to use to buy fertilisers, seeds, medicines, etc. from authorised centres or vendors.

For the successful implementation of the e-Rupi system, the Chief Minister directed the officials to organise training programmes in every village and make the farmers aware so that they can properly take advantage of this technology.

The objective of all these initiatives is to strengthen agriculture and employment in the hilly and plain areas of the state so that problems like migration can also be effectively controlled.

These schemes will prove to be a milestone in making Uttarakhand a self-reliant, strong and leading agricultural state. "All these schemes will promote agricultural diversity of the state and will become the basis for increasing the income of farmers," CM Dhami said on the launch of four agricultural schemes. (ANI)

