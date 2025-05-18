New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House early this morning.

According to fire department sources, 17 people died in the fire that broke out in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad early this morning.

The PM also announced an ex gratia, of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reached Gulzar House near Charminar. Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali was also present at the spot.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President KT Rama Rao also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a post on X, Rao wrote that the BRS team would be available for any help.

"Extremely shocked and pained!! Details emerging out of Gulzar House fire tragedy in Old City are very sad.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Hoping and praying that this fire will be contained very soon.

BRS team will be available for anything that you may need," the post read.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says, "The fire broke out around 6 am and by 6:16 am the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people inside the building have died. The Chief Minister has spoken to the family (who were living in the building that caught fire). The state government will fully support the family. We will conduct a thorough review to ensure fire safety and avoid any such incidents in the future. The public also has to support the fire department in this." (ANI)

