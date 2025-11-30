Dehradun (Uttarakhand), [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved an increase in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane to be purchased by sugar mills in Uttarakhand for the 2025-26 crushing season, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government aims to strengthen farmers' economic empowerment and ensure that sugarcane growers receive the full and fair value of their produce on time. With this objective, sugarcane prices have increased significantly compared to the 2024-25 season.

In the previous 2024-25 crushing season, the SAP for the early variety of sugarcane was fixed at Rs 375 per quintal, and for the general variety at Rs 365 per quintal. Chief Minister Dhami stated that for the upcoming 2025-26 crushing season, these prices have been increased to Rs 405 per quintal for the early variety and Rs 395 per quintal for the general variety.

The Chief Minister also said that the entire price-determination process involved extensive consultations with cooperative, public, and private sector sugar mills, the Cane Development & Sugar Industry Department, farmers' organisations, and other stakeholders. Along with this, due consideration was given to the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) set by the Central Government, the prevailing sugarcane prices in Uttar Pradesh, and the state's geographical and agricultural conditions before taking a balanced decision.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the state government accords top priority to farmers' welfare in every decision. Enhancing the income of sugarcane farmers, ensuring due respect for their produce, and providing them with convenient, transparent, and timely payments is the government's responsibility. He instructed the concerned departments to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience at procurement centres and that payments are made without delay.

The Chief Minister added that the increased price announced for the 2025-26 crushing season will not only provide relief to sugarcane farmers but also strengthen the state's agricultural economy and encourage sugarcane production. (ANI)

