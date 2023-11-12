Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached the residence of former State Chief Minister Harish Rawat and extended Diwali greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the holy festival of happiness and prosperity, met senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @harishrawatcmuk ji at his residence and extended good wishes to him", CM Dhami wrote in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand CM visited retired Major General and former state CM, Bhuvan Chandra Khaduri and greeted him on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "I reached the residence of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, respected Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and met him".

"I extended Diwali greetings to him on the auspicious occasion of the festival of prosperity", he added.

He also met former Union Minister and former Uttarakhand CM, Ramesh Pokhriyal, on the occasion of Diwali.

"Met the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Lok Sabha MP from Haridwar @DrRPNishankand wished him the holy festival of happiness, prosperity and joy, Diwali", Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival would bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

"Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

