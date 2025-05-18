Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): The 16th Finance Commission team, led by the Chairman, Dr Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Dehradun on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed and greeted the delegation. The Commission members were welcomed traditionally to the beats of Dhol Damau.

The team will hold discussions with the public representatives and officials of the state at various levels on Monday.

The state government will place its proposals before the Finance Commission in a meeting to be held at the Secretariat on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

After this, the Finance Commission will also hold a meeting with representatives of municipal bodies, panchayats, and political parties.

The team led by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Arvind Panagariya, includes Commission members Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kantighosh, Ritwik Pandey, the secretary of the commission, Joint Secretary KK Mishra, and Joint Director P Amruthavarshini.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami presented the products of 'House of Himalayas' to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, highlighting the significant contributions made by the women of the state and local communities in the field of self-employment.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that the 'House of Himalayas' is a collection of pure and quality local products of Devbhoomi, the tireless hard work of women's power.

"By presenting products of House of Himalayas to the National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, he was informed about the unprecedented work being done by our women power and local people in the field of self-employment," CM Dhami wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami welcomed JP Nadda on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

On May 17, CM Dhami launched the 'e-Rupi' system, a technology-based initiative aimed at modernising agricultural support in the state. (ANI)

