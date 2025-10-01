Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the state-level program organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Dehradun, on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons where he flagged off a free ambulance van dedicated to the service of senior citizens, as well as a senior citizens' walkathon rally.

He extended his best wishes to all senior citizens of the state on this special day. On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated elderly citizens and administered the "Senior Citizen Honour Pledge." He also planted a sapling in his mother's name as part of the event.

Addressing the gathering, he said that senior citizens are the pillars of our society, whose blessings and experience serve as a guiding light for all. He emphasised that both the state and central governments are making continuous efforts to ensure the dignity, security, health, and welfare of the elderly through various schemes. He highlighted several welfare initiatives, including the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojana, and the Old Age Pension Scheme. He informed that pension amounts are being directly transferred to the bank accounts of nearly six lakh elderly beneficiaries in the state through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

The Chief Minister further stated that the infrastructure and facilities at old age homes across the state are being continuously strengthened. Government-run old age homes are already operational in Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi districts, while new buildings are under construction in Dehradun, Almora, and Champawat. With the support of the central government, a model old-age home is also being built in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar. The process to establish old age homes in Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, and Pithoragarh districts is also underway.

He added that under the Geriatric Caregiver Training Program, specialists are being trained to take care of senior citizens. The state aims to train 150 master trainers and caregivers this year.

Under the Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojana, assistive devices are being provided to senior citizens. A target has been set to conduct free cataract surgeries for 1,300 elderly individuals this year. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act has been implemented in the state to safeguard the rights of senior citizens. (ANI)

