Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday night halted his convoy to personally meet Raghunandan Prasad Pandey from Tehri district, who was waiting outside the Secretariat to meet him and convey his concerns.

After chairing a late-night Cabinet meeting, CM Dhami noticed Pandey among the public and immediately stepped out of his vehicle to meet him.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, April 16: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

CM listened attentively as Pandey raised the issue of increasing migration from the hilly and inaccessible regions of the state and offered suggestions for addressing the matter.

Responding to the concerns, Dhami assured that the state government is already taking concrete and result-oriented steps to curb outmigration from the hills.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Brothers Arrested for Murdering Father-Son Duo During Communal Riots in West Bengal Over Waqf Act.

He emphasised that the administration values the input of public representatives and citizens alike, and such suggestions play a vital role in shaping development policies.

"The goal of our government is to ensure the light of development reaches every citizen, including those in the most remote villages of Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister stated.

He also instructed the concerned Secretary present at the time to take immediate note of the issues raised and to act accordingly. Then Dhami directed officials to arrange for the accommodation of Pandey and his companions.

The incident has drawn appreciation from various quarters, with many highlighting the Chief Minister's gesture as a symbol of responsive and compassionate governance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)