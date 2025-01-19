Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a roadshow organised in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates of Kashipur in the municipal elections in Sainik Colony, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar and said that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will open new doors of development for the people here.

"The call of the people of Kashipur... Only the BJP will open new doors of development! Participated in the roadshow organised in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of Mayor of Kashipur (Udham Singh Nagar) Municipal Corporation, Shri Deepak Bali ji and BJP councillor candidates. After this, while addressing a huge public meeting, he appealed to the respected public to make all the BJP candidates victorious with a huge majority," the CM posted on X.

Also Read | Bhopal: Boy Suffocates to Death After Swing's Rope Tightens Around His Neck While Playing With Sister in MP.

Further highlighting his commitment to the upliftment of the people, the CM said, "Under the able leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes have been implemented by our double-engine government to ensure the upliftment of the people. On the other hand, the Congress and opposition parties are busy nurturing appeasement and nepotism."

Exuding confidence, CM Dhami said, "I have full faith that on 23rd January, the God-like people of Kashipur will choose the Bharatiya Janata Party for the all-round development of the region."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj Brought Under Control, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Site (Watch Videos).

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)