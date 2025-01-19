Prayagraj, January 19: A fire that broke out at one of the camps at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj has been brought under control by the fire department's fire fighting teams present at the spot, as per officials. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident that took place. He visited the site of the fire and spoke to officials and fire fighting teams on the spot.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mahakumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishan while speaking to ANI said that the fire broke at the tents of Gita Press and no casualties were reported. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Site

#WATCH | Fire at #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at the fire incident spot in the #MahaKumbhMela2025 The fire has been brought under control. No causality has been reported. pic.twitter.com/qKJQBFyezI — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Fire: Blaze at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at the #MahaKumbhMela2025. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FCQrrQKSAX — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

"The fire broke out in the tents of Gita Press. There are no reports of any casualties. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the fire. The fire has been brought under control. It is a matter of nose piercing. Only tents and some things have been burnt," he said District Magistrate of Prayagraj (DIG) Ravindra Kumar said that the fire had broke out at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

"The fire had broken out at 4:30 pm in Sector 19 of the Gita Press tents. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualties and the situation is under control..." the DIG said speaking to ANI. UP: ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that the fire department had managed to bring the situation under control. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

"We recieved info that a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in sector 19...Fire tenders, Fire administration, Police and the SDRF team are present at the spot. The people have been evacuated...The fire has been brought under control... No casualty has been reported...The situation is normal here," he said.

